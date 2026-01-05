Severe cold wave shuts schools across North India India Jan 05, 2026

A harsh cold wave has hit parts of India, leading to school closures for student safety.

In several districts of Uttar Pradesh, classes 1-8 are off till January 14, while Noida and Ghaziabad (Delhi-NCR) have also closed schools due to low visibility.

Ranchi and Jamshedpur in Jharkhand have shut schools until January 6 on advice from the weather department.