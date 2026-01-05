Next Article
Severe cold wave shuts schools across North India
India
A harsh cold wave has hit parts of India, leading to school closures for student safety.
In several districts of Uttar Pradesh, classes 1-8 are off till January 14, while Noida and Ghaziabad (Delhi-NCR) have also closed schools due to low visibility.
Ranchi and Jamshedpur in Jharkhand have shut schools until January 6 on advice from the weather department.
What else should you know?
In Jharkhand, senior students might still have classes or exams during this break.
Teachers in government schools return on January 6.
Authorities suggest everyone keep an eye out for updates on when schools will reopen as the weather changes.