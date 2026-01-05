Who is IPS officer Isha Singh, transferred after viral rally video?
IPS officer Isha Singh was moved from Puducherry to Delhi after a video of her went viral—she stepped in at a rally in Puducherry held after the September 28 Karur stampede that killed 41 people.
Despite pressure from political leaders, Singh stood firm and prioritized crowd safety, which caught the public's attention.
Why she's making headlines
At the TVK rally following the Karur stampede, organizers tried to let in more people than allowed.
Singh enforced strict safety rules, leading to a tense moment with TVK's general secretary—clips of this quickly spread online.
Born in Mumbai in 1998 to a family devoted to public service (her dad left the IPS over anti-corruption issues; her mom switched careers from postal service to law), Singh is also known for her work defending human rights and helping marginalized families get justice.