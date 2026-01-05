Who is IPS officer Isha Singh, transferred after viral rally video?

Why she's making headlines

At the TVK rally following the Karur stampede, organizers tried to let in more people than allowed.

Singh enforced strict safety rules, leading to a tense moment with TVK's general secretary—clips of this quickly spread online.

Born in Mumbai in 1998 to a family devoted to public service (her dad left the IPS over anti-corruption issues; her mom switched careers from postal service to law), Singh is also known for her work defending human rights and helping marginalized families get justice.