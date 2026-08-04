India leaves over 20,700 MLD of sewage untreated daily
India is struggling with a huge sewage challenge: out of the 52,644 MLD produced daily, only about 31,885 MLD is the installed treatment capacity.
That means more than 20,700 MLD of wastewater is left untreated each day, putting public health and the environment at risk.
Report flags compliance and connectivity gaps
The report also highlights that 51% of sewage treatment plants comply with 2015 discharge standards and only 15% follow tougher 2019 rules.
Urban sanitation isn't great either: less than one-third of city households are connected to proper sewer networks, and many septic tanks don't meet safety standards.
On top of that, recycling efforts are limited, with only a small portion of treated water being reused.
The committee says fixing these gaps is key for cleaner cities and healthier lives.