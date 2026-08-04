India leaves over 20,700 MLD of sewage untreated daily

The report also highlights that 51% of sewage treatment plants comply with 2015 discharge standards and only 15% follow tougher 2019 rules.

Urban sanitation isn't great either: less than one-third of city households are connected to proper sewer networks, and many septic tanks don't meet safety standards.

On top of that, recycling efforts are limited, with only a small portion of treated water being reused.

The committee says fixing these gaps is key for cleaner cities and healthier lives.