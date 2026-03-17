India locks 1st-ever US LPG import deal India Mar 17, 2026

India's state-run oil companies have locked in their first-ever structured LPG import contract with the US and imports have already started (as of March 2026).

This means about 2.2 million metric tons of American LPG are being sourced, representing roughly 10% of India's annual LPG imports (volume/percentage not specified in the source).

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri called it a "historic first," as India looks to move beyond relying mostly on Middle Eastern suppliers.