India mandates local parts for new renewable energy projects

Transitioning from Chinese imports to local manufacturing

With over 20 GW of wind manufacturing capacity already and big players like Suzlon Energy and Adani Group in the mix, India's aiming to ramp up production at home while relying less on Chinese imports.

Ongoing projects aren't affected, and some innovative models might get temporary exceptions so fresh ideas can still take off.

This all ties into India's bigger goal: hitting 500 GW of non-fossil power by 2030—with wind energy playing a major role.