Meet 1st-ever woman DM of Gautam Buddh Nagar

Medha Roopam just became the first-ever woman District Magistrate (DM) of Gautam Buddh Nagar, stepping into the role this week in Greater Noida. Her appointment comes as part of a big reshuffle by the Uttar Pradesh government affecting 23 IAS officers.

Roopam's priorities as new DM Roopam's main focus is to finally get the long-delayed Jewar Airport project moving—something that could change travel and jobs for the whole region.

She's also set on making sure people's complaints are heard and welfare schemes actually reach those who need them.

Her education and previous postings Born in Agra in 1990, Roopam is an Economics grad from St Stephen's College and cracked the IAS exam with an impressive All India Rank 10 in 2014.

She's already handled big roles like DM of Kasganj and worked on infrastructure projects—including Jewar Airport—before this posting.