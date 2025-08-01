Malaria, dengue cases on rise in Delhi
Delhi is seeing its worst malaria numbers in a decade, with 124 cases so far this year.
Dengue isn't far behind—277 cases have already been reported, making it the second-highest for this time in five years.
The spike follows the discovery of over 9,100 new mosquito breeding spots in just one week, according to the city's municipal body.
Heavy rains leading to more mosquito breeding spots
July brought heavier-than-usual monsoon rains (259mm vs. an average of 209mm), leading to waterlogged streets and more places for mosquitoes to breed.
Most dengue cases are popping up in Central, West, Civil Lines, Rohini, Shahdara, and South Delhi—areas where stagnant water is easy to find.
Hospitals on high alert as cases rise
With numbers rising fast, key hospitals like Hindu Rao, Swami Dayanand, and Kasturba have been put on high alert and set aside 167 beds for patients with mosquito-borne illnesses.
City officials say they're working overtime to clear breeding sites and keep things under control—but staying vigilant at home can help too.