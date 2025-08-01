Malaria, dengue cases on rise in Delhi India Aug 01, 2025

Delhi is seeing its worst malaria numbers in a decade, with 124 cases so far this year.

Dengue isn't far behind—277 cases have already been reported, making it the second-highest for this time in five years.

The spike follows the discovery of over 9,100 new mosquito breeding spots in just one week, according to the city's municipal body.