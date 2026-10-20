India marks Vijayadashami with Ravana effigy burnings and prayers
India
India marked Vijayadashami (Dussehra) on Tuesday, celebrating the victory of good over evil with prayers, cultural events, and the burning of Ravana's effigies.
Prime Minister Modi wished everyone happiness and success, calling it a time to renew strength and joy.
President Murmu also sent her greetings to Indians worldwide.
President Droupadi Murmu urges moral values
President Murmu encouraged people to embrace moral values and work toward an inclusive society.
She reminded everyone that Dussehra isn't just about festivities: it's also about overcoming challenges together and building a better nation.