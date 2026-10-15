India Meteorological Department declares northeast monsoon arrival in south India
India
The northeast monsoon has officially arrived in south India, according to the India Meteorological Department.
This means big weather changes for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka, and Kerala, just as the southwest monsoon wraps up.
Widespread rains across south India
Thanks to this shift, these regions are already seeing widespread rain: heavy showers in Tamil Nadu and moderate rainfall in south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and fairly widespread rainfall over south Rayalaseema.
After a dry southwest monsoon season, this rain is a huge relief.