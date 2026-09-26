India Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rain and winds Saturday
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says heavy rain is likely across parts of northern India this Saturday.
Uttarakhand and western Uttar Pradesh could see especially intense downpours, while Delhi should expect rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds up to 50km per hour.
If you're in the capital, temperatures will likely stay between 22 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius, so maybe keep an umbrella handy.
Flood alerts in eastern India
Flood alerts are out for parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, eastern Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim.
Central India and Vidarbha are also in for a drenching thanks to the depression over south Chhattisgarh and adjoining south interior Odisha.
The IMD expects the heavy showers to stick around into Sunday in Chhattisgarh too, so if you've got plans outdoors this weekend, you might want a backup!