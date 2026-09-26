India Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rain and winds Saturday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says heavy rain is likely across parts of northern India this Saturday.

Uttarakhand and western Uttar Pradesh could see especially intense downpours, while Delhi should expect rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds up to 50km per hour.

If you're in the capital, temperatures will likely stay between 22 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius, so maybe keep an umbrella handy.