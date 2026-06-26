India Meteorological Department forecasts rain in Delhi NCR this week

Rain alerts across north India

Rain isn't just stopping at Delhi. Most of north India, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh, will see showers this week.

Eastern Uttar Pradesh gets its share from June 26-29. Plus, places like Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh are on alert for rainfall, with isolated heavy showers likely for Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on June 25 and 26.

Looks like some real relief from all that heat and humidity is finally here!