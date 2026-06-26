India Meteorological Department forecasts rain in Delhi NCR this week
Feeling sticky in Delhi NCR? Hang in there: a break is on the way.
The southwest monsoon is moving into northern India, and the IMD says you can expect light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, gusty winds, and cloudy skies between June 25 and July 1.
If you're in Noida or Ghaziabad, keep an umbrella handy. Rain alerts are out for June 26 and June 29 to July 1.
Rain alerts across north India
Rain isn't just stopping at Delhi. Most of north India, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh, will see showers this week.
Eastern Uttar Pradesh gets its share from June 26-29. Plus, places like Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh are on alert for rainfall, with isolated heavy showers likely for Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on June 25 and 26.
Looks like some real relief from all that heat and humidity is finally here!