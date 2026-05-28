India Meteorological Department forecasts rain to cool Gujarat May 30
Good news for everyone melting in Gujarat: the India Meteorological Department (IMD) says moderate rain is on the way starting May 30, which should help cool things down.
Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (up to 50km per hour) are expected in places like Banaskantha, Patan, Sabarkantha, and Aravalli.
More areas including Dahod, Vadodara, Panchmahal, and Narmada could see showers between May 31 and June 3.
Gujarat heat persists after Surendranagar 44C
Even with rain around the corner, it's still seriously hot: Surendranagar just hit 44 Celsius!
The IMD warns that temperatures above 40 Celsius will stick around in some spots until at least May 31.
Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Vadodara, and coastal regions can expect it to stay hot and humid for a bit longer before things finally start to cool off.