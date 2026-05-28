India Meteorological Department forecasts rain to cool Gujarat May 30 India May 28, 2026

Good news for everyone melting in Gujarat: the India Meteorological Department (IMD) says moderate rain is on the way starting May 30, which should help cool things down.

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (up to 50km per hour) are expected in places like Banaskantha, Patan, Sabarkantha, and Aravalli.

More areas including Dahod, Vadodara, Panchmahal, and Narmada could see showers between May 31 and June 3.