India Meteorological Department issues orange alert for Telangana heat wave
India
Heads up, Telangana, IMD has issued an orange alert for a severe heat wave sticking around until May 20.
Temperatures are set to climb by two to three degrees Celsius, with highs between 41 and 44 degrees Celsius, especially hitting northern districts like Adilabad, Karimnagar, and Mancherial.
Telangana health officials urge hydration
With the mercury rising, there's a bigger risk of dehydration and heat stroke: kids, older folks, and anyone with health conditions should be extra careful.
Health officials suggest skipping outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours, wearing light cotton clothes, and sipping on ORS or lemon water to stay hydrated.
Government hospitals and health centers are ready with IV fluids, medicines, and ORS packets if things get tough.