India Meteorological Department issues orange alert for Telangana heat wave

Telangana health officials urge hydration

With the mercury rising, there's a bigger risk of dehydration and heat stroke: kids, older folks, and anyone with health conditions should be extra careful.

Health officials suggest skipping outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours, wearing light cotton clothes, and sipping on ORS or lemon water to stay hydrated.

Government hospitals and health centers are ready with IV fluids, medicines, and ORS packets if things get tough.