India Meteorological Department places 12 Kerala districts on yellow alert

Kerala public urged: avoid sun, hydrate

People are being urged to avoid direct sunlight from 11am to 3pm drink plenty of water, and stick to light, loose clothes.

Vulnerable groups like children, older adults, pregnant women, and outdoor workers should take extra care: think regular breaks and shaded spots.

Schools have been told to keep students cool and hydrated during peak hours.

If you're near forests or markets, stay alert for fire risks too.