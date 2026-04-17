India Meteorological Department places 12 Kerala districts on yellow alert
Kerala is in for a tough summer, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) putting 12 districts (including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Palakkad) on yellow alert as temperatures are set to soar up to 40 degrees Celsius.
The State Disaster Management Authority is warning about a higher risk of heatstroke and sunburn thanks to the humidity and strong UV rays.
Kerala public urged: avoid sun, hydrate
People are being urged to avoid direct sunlight from 11am to 3pm drink plenty of water, and stick to light, loose clothes.
Vulnerable groups like children, older adults, pregnant women, and outdoor workers should take extra care: think regular breaks and shaded spots.
Schools have been told to keep students cool and hydrated during peak hours.
If you're near forests or markets, stay alert for fire risks too.