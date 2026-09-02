India Meteorological Department warns heavy rains prompting Uttar Pradesh alert
India
Uttar Pradesh is on high alert after the India Meteorological Department warned about heavy rains, flash floods, and lightning from September 1-6.
The Ganga, Ghaghra, and Rapti have already crossed danger levels, flooding areas including Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Ballia, Kushinagar, and Ghazipur.
Uttar Pradesh officials mobilize rescue teams
Local officials are keeping a close eye on water levels and getting rescue teams ready for quick action.
Flash flood alerts are out for Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, and Chandauli; lightning warnings stretch from Purvanchal to the National Capital Region.
Extra caution is urged in places like Prayagraj, Varanasi, and Lucknow as more rain is expected this week.