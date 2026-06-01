India Meteorological Department warns Kerala of heavy rain from June 2 India Jun 01, 2026

Kerala's weather is about to get intense, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting strong rainfall starting June 2.

central parts of the state are expected to see the most action, and a yellow alert has already gone out for 10 districts (except Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kannur, and Kasaragod).