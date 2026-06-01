India Meteorological Department warns Kerala of heavy rain from June 2
India
Kerala's weather is about to get intense, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting strong rainfall starting June 2.
central parts of the state are expected to see the most action, and a yellow alert has already gone out for 10 districts (except Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kannur, and Kasaragod).
Orange alert for 4 Kerala districts
On Wednesday, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Thrissur are on orange alert, meaning very heavy rain is likely (over 115mm in a day).
More districts will join the orange alert list on June 4 and June 5.
The good news? Monsoon conditions are finally moving in.