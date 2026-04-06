India Meteorological Department warns of 2 western disturbances April 6-9
Heads up: The India Meteorological Department says two western disturbances are about to shake up the weather across India from April 6-9.
With one system moving in from Pakistan and another hitting northwest India soon, expect big changes (rain, thunderstorms, and even hail) across the north, central, east, and south.
Snow in Himalayas storms across India
If you're in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, or Uttarakhand, get ready for rain or even some snow between April 7-9.
North Indian states like Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and parts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh could see thunderstorms and hail on April 7-8.
Central spots like Chhattisgarh and western Madhya Pradesh will also catch some storms.
Down south—Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh—keep an umbrella handy through April 9 as more wet weather is on the way.