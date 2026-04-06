India Meteorological Department warns of 2 western disturbances April 6-9

Snow in Himalayas storms across India

If you're in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, or Uttarakhand, get ready for rain or even some snow between April 7-9.

North Indian states like Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and parts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh could see thunderstorms and hail on April 7-8.

Central spots like Chhattisgarh and western Madhya Pradesh will also catch some storms.

Down south—Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh—keep an umbrella handy through April 9 as more wet weather is on the way.