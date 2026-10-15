India Meteorological Department warns of rain and thunderstorms in Delhi
Heads up, Delhi! The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out an alert for rain and thunderstorms across the city this Thursday.
Expect moderate showers and gusty winds, especially in north and northwest Delhi, where winds could reach 40-50km/h, with gusts up to 60km/h.
It's the start of a short stretch of unsettled weather, so maybe keep those umbrellas handy.
Delhi temperatures 20-29°C Thursday, clearing Saturday
The wet spell isn't just for one part of town: it covers several parts of Delhi, from Shahdara to southwest.
Temperatures will hover between 20 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius on Thursday, with cloudy skies sticking around.
Thunderstorms could linger into Friday, but things should clear up by Saturday, when it'll be partly cloudy and a bit warmer (up to 32 degrees Celsius).
Hang in there, sunny days are just around the corner!