India Meteorological Department warns western disturbance to affect Punjab Haryana
India
Heads up, Punjab and Haryana: India Meteorological Department (IMD) says a western disturbance is rolling in from May 4-5, bringing rain, thunderstorms, hail, and gusty winds.
Things will start getting stormy from May 2, with the roughest patch expected midweek.
Outdoor plans and farm work might take a hit.
IMD urges farmers to pause fieldwork
Farmers are being urged to prepare for strong winds (up to 60 kph) and possible hailstorms that could damage wheat, vegetables, and orchards.
IMD suggests pausing fieldwork during heavy weather and holding off on irrigation or spraying.
The rain might cool things down briefly but could disrupt harvests right when they're most vulnerable.