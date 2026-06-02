India moves to strengthen ties with Nepal and Myanmar India Jun 02, 2026

India is making moves to strengthen friendships with its neighbors.

This week, Nepal's Rabi Lamichhanne called for better cross-border connectivity, air connectivity, and infra-connectivity, hoping to boost both economies and keep outside influences (like China) in check.

Meanwhile, India welcomed Myanmar's President U Min Aung Hlaing in re-engaging with Myanmar and extending a red-carpet welcome to U Min Aung Hlaing.