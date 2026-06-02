India moves to strengthen ties with Nepal and Myanmar
India
India is making moves to strengthen friendships with its neighbors.
This week, Nepal's Rabi Lamichhanne called for better cross-border connectivity, air connectivity, and infra-connectivity, hoping to boost both economies and keep outside influences (like China) in check.
Meanwhile, India welcomed Myanmar's President U Min Aung Hlaing in re-engaging with Myanmar and extending a red-carpet welcome to U Min Aung Hlaing.
Modi focuses on connectivity and security
Since 2014, Prime Minister Modi has focused on building real connections with nearby countries through projects that help everyone grow.
It's not just about roads and markets; it's also about balancing China's influence and staying firm on issues like border peace and cross-border terrorism.