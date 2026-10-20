India mulls device to route satellite internet through secure checkpoint
India
India is thinking about adding a special device to monitor satellite internet from companies like Starlink.
The goal is to make sure all satellite data passes through a secure checkpoint, either at users' homes or ground stations, to keep national security tight.
Government departments are still discussing the plan, with input from research groups and maybe some private players.
Starlink fails to meet India's rules
Starlink has struggled to launch in India because it hasn't met local rules, especially around security.
There have also been concerns after reports of Starlink operating without proper permissions in other countries.
India says it's treating all satcom companies, like Eutelsat Oneweb and Jio Satellite, the same, aiming for fair competition while keeping things secure.