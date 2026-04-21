India mulls ethanol-diesel blending as PMO reviews pilot runs
India
With global oil supplies shaky due to Iran tensions, India is thinking about blending ethanol into diesel to rely less on imported fuel.
The Prime Minister's Office is reviewing this idea after some promising pilot runs, and a detailed report is coming soon to see if it really works for the country.
Karnataka finds blend feasible, limited benefits
Karnataka's state transport tested the blend (mostly diesel with a tiny bit of ethanol and special additives) and found it technically doable.
Still, this fix only helps a little with India's extra ethanol supply.
Whether or not the plan rolls out nationwide depends on policy choices and cost checks; if not, states like Karnataka might just go ahead on their own.