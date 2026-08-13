India nearly doubles planned coal mining capacity for 2025
India
India is ramping up its coal game, nearly doubling planned mining capacity for 2025, from 329 to 638 million tons per year.
This big jump covers almost all of the global growth in new coal projects and shows India's push to meet rising energy needs, even as the world starts slowing down on coal.
Government aims nearly 1.15bn tons 2025/26
The bulk of these new projects are happening in eastern states such as Jharkhand and Odisha.
The government wants to boost nearly 1.15 billion tons of annual production in fiscal 2025/26 and hit 1.5 billion tons by 2030.
But the report warns that if coal demand weakens faster than expected, Indian producers could face some tough challenges down the road.