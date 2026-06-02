India notifies new immigration rules for foreign stays and births

Short term visa, child reporting changes

Now, foreigners on visas up to 180 days need to register before their visa runs out if they want more time.

No more waiting until after your limit is up. Registration for these short-term visas will only be allowed in emergencies.

For kids born to foreign parents, reporting requirements have eased: if one parent is Indian and the child keeps Indian citizenship, you don't have to rush paperwork within 30 days anymore. But if the child later gets foreign citizenship, authorities must be notified within a month.

Plus, reporting requirements and administrative procedures have been revised for hospitals, nursing homes, and other medical institutions providing lodging or sleeping facilities.