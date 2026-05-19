India now Maoist‑free, declares Amit Shah at Bastar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has declared that India is now free from Maoism. He made the announcement during his visit to Bastar, Chhattisgarh , which was once a stronghold of the Maoist movement. "I am declaring with pride, India is now Naxal-free," he said at an event in Jagdalpur. The minister credited security forces for this achievement and promised expedited development in Bastar over the next few years.

Development plans Shah lays out roadmap to develop Bastar Shah also laid out a roadmap to develop Bastar, which he called the most developed tribal region of India. He said 70 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) camps will be converted into one-stop centers for development activities and provide around 370 government benefits and schemes. The minister stressed that without a developed Bastar, India's dream of being developed by 2047 is incomplete.

Rehabilitation efforts Rehabilitation of surrendered Naxals Shah also spoke about the rehabilitation of around 3,000 surrendered Naxals. He said ₹20 crore has been spent on skilling and educating them to bring them back into the mainstream. The minister stressed that this effort is part of making up for damage done over decades due to Naxalism. He said that "it is the responsibility of the state and central government to make up for the damage done in the last 50 years."

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