India officially names 28 Ladakh locations to clarify place names
India
India just marked 28 important locations in Ladakh on its official map, teaming up with the local administration.
Announced this Friday, the move is all about making place names clearer and helping everyone understand why these areas matter, especially since places like Gogra and Hot Spring were in the spotlight during the 2020 border standoff with China.
Official Ladakh names include Parpik Glacier
The list covers spots like Alisha Giri, Brangsa, Chapchingal Pass, Kanishka Peak, Parpik Glacier, Skamri Glacier, and Shachmirik Pass.
By officially naming these sites, India hopes people will get the greater public awareness they deserve about the sensitive border region, and see how geography shapes defense at the borders.