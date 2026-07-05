India oil ministry says no E20 offer made to Bhutan India Jul 05, 2026

India's oil ministry has set the record straight: reports claiming Bhutan rejected an offer to import E20 gasoline (that's fuel with 20% ethanol) aren't true.

According to officials, Indian oil companies never made such an offer, and there are no plans for it anytime soon.

The ministry also reminded everyone to trust official statements, not just media headlines, especially after a Bhutanese newspaper suggested storage and handling worries were behind the supposed rejection.