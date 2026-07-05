India oil ministry says no E20 offer made to Bhutan
India's oil ministry has set the record straight: reports claiming Bhutan rejected an offer to import E20 gasoline (that's fuel with 20% ethanol) aren't true.
According to officials, Indian oil companies never made such an offer, and there are no plans for it anytime soon.
The ministry also reminded everyone to trust official statements, not just media headlines, especially after a Bhutanese newspaper suggested storage and handling worries were behind the supposed rejection.
Bhutan trade department flags E20 risks
The buzz started when a document from Bhutan's trade department flagged some risks with E20 gasoline.
Ethanol can absorb water, potentially affecting fuel quality and vehicle performance if contamination occurs, and Bhutan's current underground storage tanks might not be up for the challenge.
Still, India emphasized its ethanol program follows international standards and goes through tough testing, plus it sees ethanol blending as key for cutting down crude oil imports.