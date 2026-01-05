India okays new 260MW hydropower project in Jammu & Kashmir
India just approved the Dulhasti Stage-II hydropower project—a 260MW extension to the existing plant on the Chenab River in Kishtwar, J&K.
The plan involves building a tunnel and underground powerhouse with two generating units of 130 MW each, using some private land from nearby villages.
With a price tag of more than ₹3,200 crore, this move adds to India's growing list of major hydro projects in the region.
Why does it matter?
This project is more than just another power plant—it's part of India's push for energy security at a time when water-sharing with Pakistan is on pause after recent tensions.
Even though there's huge untapped potential in the Chenab basin, only a fraction has been used so far.
Dulhasti Stage-II will help generate more clean energy for India while making better use of its rivers—something that matters for both local communities and the country's future power needs.