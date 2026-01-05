India okays new 260MW hydropower project in Jammu & Kashmir

Why does it matter?

This project is more than just another power plant—it's part of India's push for energy security at a time when water-sharing with Pakistan is on pause after recent tensions.

Even though there's huge untapped potential in the Chenab basin, only a fraction has been used so far.

Dulhasti Stage-II will help generate more clean energy for India while making better use of its rivers—something that matters for both local communities and the country's future power needs.