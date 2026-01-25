President Murmu's Republic Day eve address: Full text

President Droupadi Murmu extended greetings of the 77th Republic Day to the nation during her address to the nation on Sunday. The president paid tribute to the heroes of independence, saying that we became "the architects of our own national destiny." She singled out the efforts of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, stating that he "unified our nation." She also spoke about celebrations since November 7, last year, marking 150 years of the composition of India's national song, Vande Mataram.

Women's progress President Murmu's address highlights women's empowerment President Murmu also lauded Indian women for breaking stereotypes and contributing to nation-building. She mentioned India's achievements in women's cricket and chess as examples of growing dominance. The president noted that over 10 crore women linked to self-help groups are reshaping development. With nearly 46% representation of women in Panchayati Raj institutions, initiatives like the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam aim to make gender equality central to a developed India.

Global impact President Murmu praises NRIs, emphasizes sustainable development In her address, President Murmu praised the contribution of non-resident Indians (NRIs) in strengthening India's global standing. She highlighted that organic farming, innovation, and startups are key pillars for future growth. Sustainable development was also highlighted as a priority area for building a self-reliant nation. Praising the country's youth, she said, "Our young entrepreneurs, sports-persons, scientists, and professionals are infusing new energy into the country and making their mark on the global stage."

Advertisement

National unity President Murmu emphasizes unifying power of patriotism President Murmu emphasized the unifying power of patriotism in her address. She recalled how nationalist poet Subramanya Bharati popularized Vande Mataram through his Tamil composition Vande Mataram Yenbom. The president also paid tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, celebrated as Parakram Diwas, inspiring youth with his patriotism and the enduring spirit of his slogan Jai Hind.

Advertisement