India orders hotels and restaurants to stop automatic service charges
The Indian government just told hotels and restaurants to stop sneaking service charges onto your bill without asking.
According to the Department of Consumer Affairs, adding these charges automatically is actually against consumer rights, and a lot of people have been complaining about it lately.
Tipping cannot be forced, officials say
Officials made it clear: tipping is totally up to you and can't be forced.
This reminder follows a Delhi High Court decision backing rules from 2022 that banned mandatory service fees, calling them unfair and confusing, especially since they look like a tax.
Chaayos fined ₹50,000 for voluntary charges
More than 60 notices have already gone out to places breaking the rules. Chaayos was fined ₹50,000 for slipping in voluntary charges.
The government says they're taking complaints seriously and passing them on to the right authorities.