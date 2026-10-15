India orders satellite providers keep core tech and routing domestic
India
India just rolled out strict new rules for satellite internet companies.
Now, providers have to keep their core tech and data routing inside the country, making it harder for outsiders to snoop or interfere.
The move is all about boosting security and keeping foreign access in check.
Satellite links confined to Indian regions
Satellite connections will be limited to specific regions within India. No more linking up with international gateways.
Detailed CDRs/IPDRs and sensitive network records must be stored in India for better tracking.
Plus, at least 20% of ground equipment will need to be made locally within five years of launching commercial operations, giving a push to homegrown tech and jobs.
These steps are key if satellite internet is going to take off here.