India, Pakistan troops exchange fire along LoC in Kupwara

An exchange of gunfire between Indian and Pakistani forces took place in the Keran sector of North Kashmir's Kupwara district on the night of January 20-21, defense sources told HT. The incident occurred when troops from the 6 Rashtriya Rifles were setting up high-tech surveillance cameras in Keran Bala to strengthen border security and fill blind spots along the Line of Control (LoC) .

Disruption reported Pakistani troops fire, disrupt installation efforts Reportedly, Pakistani troops fired two rounds of small arms to disrupt the installation of surveillance cameras. In response, Indian forces fired a single calibrated shot. No casualties were reported from either side in this exchange of fire. Following the skirmish, the Indian Army launched a cordon and search operation in the dense forest area. The army suspects that the fire could have been a diversion for an infiltration bid.

Incident 8 soldiers were injured days ago The incident comes after eight soldiers were injured in a gunfight with terrorists in a remote forested area of Kishtwar district during the intervening night of January 18-19. The encounter broke out in Sonnar village, near Mandral-Singhpora, where security personnel had conducted a search operation in response to intelligence reports of terrorist activity in the region. They came under a sudden grenade attack, with splinters causing injuries to the personnel. One soldier died the next day due to the injuries.

