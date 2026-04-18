Indian refiners using yuan to settle payments for Iranian oil

The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has made its first Iranian crude purchase in seven years. The state-run company bought two million barrels of oil from the very large crude carrier Jaya for $200 million. Four other vessels carrying Iranian oil have also been allowed to berth in India, despite difficulties in arranging payments that have deterred some potential buyers.

Official response

Indian government defends transactions

The Indian government has defended these transactions, saying such transactions are "entirely within the rules." Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said that meeting domestic needs is a priority. She added that Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) are operating within legal boundaries. The ongoing conflict in the Strait of Hormuz has affected global oil prices, but India remains relatively unaffected compared to other Asia-Pacific nations.