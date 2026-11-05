India permits entry without passports or visas for persecuted minorities

India has just extended a helping hand to persecuted minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, letting Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians who entered the country on or before December 31, 2024, after fleeing religious persecution or fearing persecution enter the country without valid passports or visas.

It's a move aimed at giving people facing tough times in neighboring countries some much-needed relief and those covered will be required to obtain an appropriate category of visa for continued stay in India.