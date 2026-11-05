India permits entry without passports or visas for persecuted minorities
India has just extended a helping hand to persecuted minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, letting Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians who entered the country on or before December 31, 2024, after fleeing religious persecution or fearing persecution enter the country without valid passports or visas.
It's a move aimed at giving people facing tough times in neighboring countries some much-needed relief and those covered will be required to obtain an appropriate category of visa for continued stay in India.
Citizenship rules unchanged under CAA
This extension isn't about fast-tracking citizenship. That's still only for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who entered India on or before December 31, 2014, and who fulfill the other conditions prescribed under the CAA.
Instead, it lets new arrivals stay legally in India through visa processes even if they're missing documents.
So while citizenship rules haven't changed, these communities now have more time and protection to sort out their status without fear of being labeled "undocumented."