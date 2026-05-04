India picked up 49.86 Mt rice, aims 56.66 Mt total
India
India picked up 49.86 million metric tons of rice this marketing season (October 2025-April 2026), marking a solid 6% jump from last year.
The government is aiming for an even bigger haul, 56.66 million metric tons in total, with surplus rice may be sold to ethanol distilleries, states, and the open market.
Rice procurement varied, kharif output record
Rice buying looked pretty different across the country: Andhra Pradesh saw a huge boost (up 71.7%), while Tamil Nadu and Punjab actually dropped compared to last year.
On the bright side, India's kharif-season rice output was estimated at a record 123.93 million tons.