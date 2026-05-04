India picked up 49.86 Mt rice, aims 56.66 Mt total India May 04, 2026

India picked up 49.86 million metric tons of rice this marketing season (October 2025-April 2026), marking a solid 6% jump from last year.

The government is aiming for an even bigger haul, 56.66 million metric tons in total, with surplus rice may be sold to ethanol distilleries, states, and the open market.