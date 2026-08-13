India plans 5 homegrown SMRs by 2033, BARC leads 3
India just announced plans to develop and operationalise at least five homegrown small modular reactors (SMRs) by 2033 (think of them as compact nuclear power stations).
BARC is leading the charge with three projects, including a 220-megawatt Bharat SMR, a smaller 55-megawatt version for power, and a high-temperature reactor designed to make hydrogen.
It's all part of the country's Nuclear Energy Mission.
SHANTI Act 2025 opens private participation
The plan isn't just about new tech: it's about smart placement too.
Large reactors will go up at new sites, while SMRs are set for areas where old fossil-fuel plants used to be or places off the grid.
The goal? Make use of India's rich thorium resources and turn them into fuel for future reactors.
Plus, thanks to the SHANTI Act passed in 2025, more private companies can now join in on nuclear projects, and research is ramping up on sodium-cooled fast breeder reactors for long-term energy needs.