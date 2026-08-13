India plans 5 homegrown SMRs by 2033, BARC leads 3

India just announced plans to develop and operationalise at least five homegrown small modular reactors (SMRs) by 2033 (think of them as compact nuclear power stations).

BARC is leading the charge with three projects, including a 220-megawatt Bharat SMR, a smaller 55-megawatt version for power, and a high-temperature reactor designed to make hydrogen.

It's all part of the country's Nuclear Energy Mission.