India plans agrivoltaics scheme letting farmers grow crops under panels
India is working on a new agrivoltaics scheme that lets states set up solar power projects on agricultural land, so farmers can keep growing crops underneath while also generating clean energy.
The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy is teaming up with other ministries to get this going, either as part of the PM-KUSUM program or as its own thing.
Farmers sell electricity while farming
With these elevated solar panels, farmers can earn extra money by selling electricity without giving up any farmland.
Some crops, like leafy greens, actually grow better in the shade of solar panels.
The scheme works best in sunny regions like western and southern India, plus Ladakh.
And heads-up: India will host the 2026 Agrivoltaics World Conference to bring together experts and farmers to talk about making this tech work for everyone.