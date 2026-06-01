India plans fines up to 5% for 35 airports
India
Big changes are coming to Indian airports: if they do not keep up with good passenger service, they will face fines.
The government's new plan means airports could be penalized up to 5% of the passenger-related charges they collect if they fall short.
This will affect 35 of the busiest airports, which may be grouped as large, medium, or small, with stricter rules for the bigger ones.
Monthly 3rd-party surveys track 50 points
Passenger experience is getting a closer look: think waiting times, baggage handling, cleanliness, staff behavior, and accessibility for travelers with disabilities.
Third-party monthly surveys will track these across about 50 different points.
Every six months, penalties kick in if standards are not met, but top-performing airports might get rewards too.