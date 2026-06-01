India plans fines up to 5% for 35 airports India Jun 01, 2026

Big changes are coming to Indian airports: if they do not keep up with good passenger service, they will face fines.

The government's new plan means airports could be penalized up to 5% of the passenger-related charges they collect if they fall short.

This will affect 35 of the busiest airports, which may be grouped as large, medium, or small, with stricter rules for the bigger ones.