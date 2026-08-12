India plans large oil reserves in Bikaner and Bina

India is planning to set up big new oil storage sites in Bikaner (Rajasthan) and Bina (Madhya Pradesh) to help protect against global supply shocks.

Since the country imports 90% of its oil, even a small price jump can seriously impact costs: just a $1 increase adds ₹18,000 crore to the annual bill.

The government says these new reserves will make sure we have backup if imports ever get disrupted.