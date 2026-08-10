India prepares major push for over 5,000km border highways
India is preparing a major push to build over 5,000km of highways along its borders with China, Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan, and Myanmar in the next three to five years.
This expansion could involve investment of more than ₹2 trillion over the coming years, these roads aren't just for military use.
They'll also open up remote areas for trade, tourism, and better access to essential services.
MoRTH awarded 3,318km border projects
In the past five years, 3,318km of border highway projects have been awarded by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), with 1,301km already constructed.
These new routes are expected to speed up troop movement and disaster response while giving local economies a much-needed boost.
Experts propose border highway funding models
Since some stretches won't see heavy traffic, experts are suggesting creative funding, like selectively using tolls on commercially viable stretches and alternative funding models on strategic sections, to keep these highways running strong for both security and development.