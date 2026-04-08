India prepares to evacuate 18 stranded vessels from Persian Gulf India Apr 08, 2026

India is gearing up to evacuate 18 vessels, including five Indian-flagged ships, stranded across the Persian Gulf and nearby waters.

The big rescue plan brings together the petroleum ministry, Navy, and shipping authorities: everyone's working together to get these ships (and their crews) home safe.

One LPG carrier, Green Asha, has already made it past the tricky Strait of Hormuz and is on its way back.