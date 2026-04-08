India prepares to evacuate 18 stranded vessels from Persian Gulf
India is gearing up to evacuate 18 vessels, including five Indian-flagged ships, stranded across the Persian Gulf and nearby waters.
The big rescue plan brings together the petroleum ministry, Navy, and shipping authorities: everyone's working together to get these ships (and their crews) home safe.
One LPG carrier, Green Asha, has already made it past the tricky Strait of Hormuz and is on its way back.
Ports pause Gulf exports, consider waivers
To keep things running smoothly during these evacuations, Indian ports have temporarily paused exports for the Gulf sector and are looking at waiving fees for ships requiring extended stays.
Around 20,000 Indian seafarers are still waiting for their turn to come home as authorities arrange safe spots for stranded vessels in places like the Gulf of Oman and the Red Sea.