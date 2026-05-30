India preparing for 'Operation Sindoor 2.0', tri-services equipping: Army chief

Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi has announced that India is gearing up for "Operation Sindoor 2.0." The operation is a military response to Pakistan's actions after the Pahalgam terror attack. Speaking to news agency ANI, General Dwivedi said that "'Operation Sindoor' is still continuing," describing the current situation as a "temporary cessation of hostilities."

Military preparedness All 3 services ready for 'Operation Sindoor 2.0' General Dwivedi emphasized that all three branches of the Indian Armed Forces, the Army, Air Force, and Navy, are prepared for a possible new operation. He said, "The Indian Army and all three services are preparing well for 'Operation Sindoor 2.0', if it takes place." The focus now is on improving coordination among these forces and preparing for future warfare scenarios round-the-clock.

Strategic communication General Dwivedi on information warfare General Dwivedi also spoke about the importance of information warfare, which he said can only be successful if the nation stands united behind a common narrative. He stressed that "Information warfare is only successful if the whole of the nation gets together and trusts the people who are giving the information." This highlights how crucial trust and unity are in modern military strategy.

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