India previews 1st bullet train design for 508-km Mumbai Ahmedabad

Twelve stops, 8 Gujarat foundations complete

The bullet train will stop at 12 major stations like Thane, Surat, Vadodara, and Sabarmati, making travel between big hubs way quicker.

Construction is moving along: foundations are done at eight stations in Gujarat; work is ongoing in Maharashtra; excavation at the Bandra Kurla Complex station is nearing completion; and even a chunk of undersea tunnel near Mumbai is built.

Plus, the trains are being made right here in India as part of the Make in India initiative.