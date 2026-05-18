India previews 1st bullet train design for 508-km Mumbai Ahmedabad
India just got a sneak peek at its first-ever bullet train, set to connect Mumbai and Ahmedabad in style.
The new design is on display at the Ministry of Railways in New Delhi, and the project will link the two cities with a super-fast 508-kilometer route running through Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.
Twelve stops, 8 Gujarat foundations complete
The bullet train will stop at 12 major stations like Thane, Surat, Vadodara, and Sabarmati, making travel between big hubs way quicker.
Construction is moving along: foundations are done at eight stations in Gujarat; work is ongoing in Maharashtra; excavation at the Bandra Kurla Complex station is nearing completion; and even a chunk of undersea tunnel near Mumbai is built.
Plus, the trains are being made right here in India as part of the Make in India initiative.