India prioritizes natural gas supply amid West Asia crisis

Who gets gas 1st?

India's total gas consumption is on the order of tens of billion cubic meters per year (about 69.4 BCM annually (annualized from ~190 million standard cubic meters per day reported in the source)), about half of it comes from abroad, much of it through the risky Strait of Hormuz.

Now, there's a four-level priority list: homes and public transport get top billing for piped and compressed natural gas, followed by fertilizer plants, then industries like tea and manufacturing.

Central agencies will manage supply allocation and a pooled price will be notified by PPAC, with state governments coordinating enforcement.