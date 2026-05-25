India procures 34.2 million tons wheat near 34.5 million-ton target

Government reserves top 42 million tons

Most of this bumper crop came from Punjab (12.16 million tons), Madhya Pradesh (10.14 million tons), and Haryana (8.12 million tons).

Thanks to bonuses and smart planning, government wheat reserves have soared past what's needed, sitting at over 42 million tons when only about 7.5 million tons are required as a buffer.

With procurement still going on in some states, India looks set to beat its own target, helping keep food prices steady and supplies strong even with global uncertainties in the mix.