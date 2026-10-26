India proposes driver's licenses with 75% pass and QR codes
Big changes might be coming to how you get a driver's license in India.
The government wants to raise the passing score for the safe-driving tutorial to 75%, and plans to issue different licenses for Indians and foreigners.
Plus, new licenses will have QR codes on the reverse showing medical conditions or allergies, medications or implants, and the name and number of an emergency contact, with blood group on the front of the card, making things safer and more personal.
Aadhaar may make license updates free
Updating your name or address could soon be free if you use Aadhaar authentication, with applications to change license particulars approved or rejected within 15 days, or auto-approved after 30 days for address-change applications.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is also asking people to share their thoughts on these changes within 30 days at comments-morth@gov.in, as part of a bigger push to modernize vehicle rules.