India proposes mandatory blue-strip antimicrobial labeling to curb AMR

This blue-stripe rule comes as part of India's National Action Plan on AMR 2.0, which works across human health, animal care, food safety, and the environment to keep an eye on how these drugs are used.

Also worth noting: You can only buy antibiotics under Schedule H and H1 if you have a valid prescription.

States are being told to audit prescriptions regularly, and the government is pushing for more awareness so people do not misuse these important medicines.