India proposes mandatory blue-strip antimicrobial labeling to curb AMR
The government has proposed mandatory blue-strip labeling for all antimicrobial medicines.
The idea is to make these medicines easier to spot at pharmacies and remind everyone (patients, pharmacists, and doctors) to use them responsibly.
As Minister of State for Health Prataprao Jadhav said, this move aims to help curb the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR).
AMR 2.0 ties labeling to prescriptions
This blue-stripe rule comes as part of India's National Action Plan on AMR 2.0, which works across human health, animal care, food safety, and the environment to keep an eye on how these drugs are used.
Also worth noting: You can only buy antibiotics under Schedule H and H1 if you have a valid prescription.
States are being told to audit prescriptions regularly, and the government is pushing for more awareness so people do not misuse these important medicines.