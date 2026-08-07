India pushes back at American lawmaker over FCRA comments
India
India pushed back against remarks made by an American lawmaker about its Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) bill, saying it's simply a matter of domestic policy.
The Ministry of External Affairs pointed out that both India and the US have rules on foreign funding, and each country has the right to decide how it handles these issues.
Government says FCRA amendments ensure transparency
India's government says the FCRA amendments are about making sure foreign contributions are handled openly and responsibly.
While some worry about the impact on NGOs, officials insist these changes are just for better regulation.
The debate continues both in India and abroad.