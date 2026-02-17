India pushes for global solutions to tackle AI threats India Feb 17, 2026

India just said it is in discussions with ministers from over 30 countries to develop common solutions to tackle the dark side of AI—think deepfakes and fake news—at the AI Impact Summit.

Alongside this, Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said India will soon roll out "Create in India," aiming to make India a global hotspot for creative talent and digital innovation.