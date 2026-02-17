India pushes for global solutions to tackle AI threats
India
India just said it is in discussions with ministers from over 30 countries to develop common solutions to tackle the dark side of AI—think deepfakes and fake news—at the AI Impact Summit.
Alongside this, Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said India will soon roll out "Create in India," aiming to make India a global hotspot for creative talent and digital innovation.
AI threats can't be ignored
Vaishnaw called out deepfakes and misinformation as serious threats that can't be ignored, saying everyone—from tech companies to content creators—needs to help keep AI in check.
He's pushing for rules like watermarking and labeling AI-generated content so real creativity gets its due and society stays protected.