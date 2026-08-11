India pushes for permanent UN Security Council membership, seeks reforms
India
India is making a serious push to become a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (U.N. Security Council).
The government says it's talking with all five current big players, China, the US Russia, the UK and France, to make this happen.
India's also calling for changes so the U.N. Security Council better represents developing countries and voices from the Global South.
Swedish ambassador backs India's UNSC bid
While India hasn't commented on China's position yet, officials say they're keeping up steady diplomatic efforts.
Sweden's outgoing ambassador to India even backed India's bid, saying it would give India its rightful place in global decisions and boost ties between both countries, especially in defense and manufacturing through "Make in India."